Mohammad Nabi Smashes 5 Sixes In Final Over In Afghanistan's Must-Win Asia Cup Match Against Sri Lanka

Nabi became the first cricketer from Afghanistan to score 6,000 runs in international cricket. The 40-year-old cricketer needed three runs in the Asia Cup 2025 match to complete 6,000 runs in international cricket. He accomplished that milestone by taking a single on the first ball of the 15th over of Afghanistan’s innings, bowled by former Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Nabi now has 6,000 runs in 315 matches. He has scored 33 runs in three Tests, 3,667 runs in 173 ODIs, and 2,300 runs in 139 T20I matches.

Nabi is Afghanistan's top run-scorer in T20 Internationals and second-leading run-scorer in the 50-over format.

In the T20I format of the Asia Cup, he has scored 102 runs in 10 innings of 11 matches played in two editions and clinched seven wickets.

The ongoing match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi is a must-win fixture for the Rashid Khan-led side. If Afghanistan manage to get the better of Sri Lanka, then they will finish in the top two and qualify for the Super 4s, but if they lose, then Sri Lanka will top Group B and qualify for the Super 4s along with Bangladesh.