Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate 2025: Dates, Full Schedule, Teams, Squads And Live Streaming

SMAT 2025: The plate division of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is scheduled to kickstart on Wednesday, Nov. 26. India's national T20 championship will have six emerging sides, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, aiming for the plate division honours alongside the opportunity to be promoted to the elite category.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy's plate leg runs simultaneously with the 32-team competition in the elite bracket. Mizoram will be taking on Nagaland in the opening game of the plate division in Pune.

All six teams will face each other once in a round-robin format before the top two sides qualify for the plate final scheduled on Dec. 6. The winner of the plate final will replace the worst-performing elite side across the division's four groups in the following season.