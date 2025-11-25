Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate 2025: Dates, Full Schedule, Teams, Squads And Live Streaming
SMAT 2025: Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur will battle it out for supremacy over 16 exciting games in the plate division of India's national T20 championship.
SMAT 2025: The plate division of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is scheduled to kickstart on Wednesday, Nov. 26. India's national T20 championship will have six emerging sides, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, aiming for the plate division honours alongside the opportunity to be promoted to the elite category.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy's plate leg runs simultaneously with the 32-team competition in the elite bracket. Mizoram will be taking on Nagaland in the opening game of the plate division in Pune.
All six teams will face each other once in a round-robin format before the top two sides qualify for the plate final scheduled on Dec. 6. The winner of the plate final will replace the worst-performing elite side across the division's four groups in the following season.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate 2025: Teams
Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur will be vying for higher honours in the competition.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate 2025: Squads
Sikkim: Ankur Malik, Gurinder Singh, Kranthi Kumar, Lee Yong Lepcha, Amit Rajera, Pranesh Chettri, Robin Limboo, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla, Bijay Prasad, Saurav Prasad, K Sai Satwik, Anwesh Sharma, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa.
Mizoram: Armaan Jaffer, Codanda Ajit Karthik, KC Cariappa, Jehu Anderson, Naveen Gurung, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhriatrenga, B Lalnunfela, Lalramnunsiama, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Sahil Sharma, Sumit Lama, Vanlalhruailuanga, Khiangte Vanrotlinga, Zosangkima.
Meghalaya: Kishan Lyngdoh, Rohit Shah, Akash Choudhary (C), Abhishek Gupta, Kush Agarwal, Arpit Bhatewara, Swastic Chettri, Ram Gurung, Himan Phukan, Badonnam Mylliemngap, Aaron Nongrum, Agreas Sangma, Larry Sangma, Sengsrang Sangma, Swarajeet Das.
Manipur: Mandingbam Andyroshan, Bidash Chingakham, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Kiran Laishram, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sanatombaroy Laiphangbam, Mohammed Mustaque, Nongthombam Denin, Lamabam Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, Kangabam Priyojit, Ningthoujam Thoiba.
Arunachal Pradesh: Nabam Tempol, Techi Neri (C), Indiya Toku, Kara Hakap, Jainath Mansingh, Licha Jhon, Karkik Taye, Neelam Obi, Myendung Singpho, Abhishek Gupta, Mibom Mosu, Siddharth Balodi, Tadakamalla Mohith, ND Rakesh Kumar, Yab Niya, Likha Sonia.
Nagaland: Joshua Ozukum, Rongsen Jonathan (C), Hem Chetri, Dega Nischal, Akavi Yeptho, Sedezhalie Rupero, Abhishek Gupta, Saurav Kumar, Imliwati Lemtur, Chetan Bist, Shampri Terang, Ronit More, Dip Borah, Nagaho Chishi.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate 2025: Live Streaming Details
Select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy's plate division might be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network. The matches can also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.