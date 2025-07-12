Swiatek Claims Maiden Wimbledon Title With 6-0, 6-0 Win

Iga Swiatek claimed her maiden Wimbledon title by defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in Saturday’s final. The result marked the first time in 114 years that a player failed to win a single game in a women’s final at the tournament.

The match lasted just 57 minutes on Centre Court and gave the 24-year-old Polish player her sixth Grand Slam title. Swiatek remains unbeaten in major finals, now holding a 6-0 record.

She finished with a 55-24 lead in total points, producing only 10 winners as Anisimova made 28 unforced errors. This was Swiatek’s first career title on grass, having previously won four French Open titles on clay and one US Open title on hard court. It was also her first tournament win since Roland-Garros in June 2024.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, watched the final from the Royal Box and participated in the on-court ceremony.

Swiatek became the eighth consecutive first-time women’s champion at Wimbledon. Anisimova, 23, was competing in her first Grand Slam final.