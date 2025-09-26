Suryakumar Yadav Fined 30% Of Match Fee For Dedicating India vs Pakistan Win To 'Armed Forces'
Suryakumar Yadav was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament.
India men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Friday has been fined 30% of his match fee for his comments after the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Pakistan.
In the post-match presentation after the match on Sept. 14, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and said, "Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to put a smile on their face.”
Pakistan had filed a complaint against Suryakumar with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for this comment.
VIDEO | Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday advised by ICC match referee Richie Richardson to refrain from making remarks that could be construed as political. This came after the Pakistan Cricket Board filed a complaint against him, following Indiaâs Asia Cupâ¦ pic.twitter.com/KYGXs6LNcD— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2025
Suryakumar pleaded not guilty to the charge and was apparently told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament.
The India skipper's hearing was conducted by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.
Tensions between the two sides have been running high starting with India's refusal to do a traditional handshake with Pakistani players at the time of toss and after the games as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.
Haris Rauf Fined 30% Of Match Fees
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf also fined 30% of his match fees for aggressive behaviour during the Asia Cup Super Four match against India on Sept. 21.
His teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, escaped with a warning without any financial penalty for his open air gun-shot celebration after completion of his half century in the same match.
"Match referee Richie Richardson had completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source told PTI.
The two were accused of making provocative gestures by the BCCI in a formal complaint on Wednesday. The bitter neighbours are due to clash in the final of the regional showpiece on Sunday.
While Rauf had mocked the Indian fans in the stands by gesturing about falling planes, Farhan's celebration after his half century in the game was also seen as offensive by the Indian side.
(With inputs from PTI)