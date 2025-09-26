Suryakumar Yadav Fined 30% Of Match Fee For Dedicating India vs Pakistan Win To 'Armed Forces'

India men's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Friday has been fined 30% of his match fee for his comments after the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Pakistan.

In the post-match presentation after the match on Sept. 14, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and said, "Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to put a smile on their face.”

Pakistan had filed a complaint against Suryakumar with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for this comment.