Steve Smith Overtakes Rahul Dravid With 37th Test Century, Eyes Don Bradman's Ashes Record

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith on Tuesday scored his 13th century in Ashes history. With this, Smith has officially moved into sixth place on the all-time list of Test century-makers.

On Jan 6, during the fifth Ashes Test, Smith struck his 37th hundred, overtaking the "Wall" of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid (36). He achieved the milestone on Day 3 of the fifth and final Ashes Test match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Smith scored his 37th century in just 123 Tests as opposed to Dravid who reached 36 centuries in 164 matches.

Reacting to the milestone, Smith said, "I don't think about the number and records. I just love batting here, and I know the ground really well. The pace of the wicket suits me and I love playing in front of this crowd."