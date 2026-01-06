Steve Smith Overtakes Rahul Dravid With 37th Test Century, Eyes Don Bradman's Ashes Record
Smith scored his 37th century in just 123 Tests as opposed to Dravid who reached 36 centuries in 164 matches
Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith on Tuesday scored his 13th century in Ashes history. With this, Smith has officially moved into sixth place on the all-time list of Test century-makers.
On Jan 6, during the fifth Ashes Test, Smith struck his 37th hundred, overtaking the "Wall" of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid (36). He achieved the milestone on Day 3 of the fifth and final Ashes Test match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Reacting to the milestone, Smith said, "I don't think about the number and records. I just love batting here, and I know the ground really well. The pace of the wicket suits me and I love playing in front of this crowd."
More #Ashes history for Steve Smith, who brings up another stunning SCG hundred ð#MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/w76y8wGbWy— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2026
Steve Smith's Record In Ashes!
Not just surpassing Dravid, Smith's 37th century also helped him move past Jack Hobbs to become the second-highest run scorer in Ashes history. Smith reached the triple-figure mark by scampering for three runs off Jacob Bethell in the 110th over.
His 166-ball century included 11 fours and one six, marking his first ton of the 2025-26 Ashes series.
Smith, with 3,663 runs is now second only to the great Sir Don Bradman (5,028) in the Ashes top run scorers’ list.
In Ashes, Smith has 13 hundreds against England - a tally only bettered by Bradman, who has 19 centuries.'
Top Scorers In Test Cricket
In overall Test Cricket, only five players in history now sit above Smith viz Sachin Tendulkar (51), Jacques Kallis (45), Joe Root (41), Ricky Ponting (41), and Kumar Sangakkara (39).
Coming to the Ashes series, on the day three of 5th Test at SCG, Australia leads by 134 runs with 518-7 at stumps after centuries from Travis Head and Smith.