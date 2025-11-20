Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 Live On TV And Online?
The second T20I match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played on Thursday, Nov. 20.
After falling short against Pakistan in their Tri-series opener, Zimbabwe will be looking forward to bouncing back when they face Sri Lanka in the next fixture. The SL vs ZIM match is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. IST.
The Sri Lankan side will be without skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando, both of whom have flown home unwell. In their absence, Dasun Shanaka will take charge of the team.
The Asia Cup was the most recent T20 event for Sri Lanka. Although they finished at the top of their group, their performance in the Super Four stage was underwhelming, leading to an exit from the tournament.
Zimbabwe enter this match following a narrow five-wicket loss to Pakistan. Their total of 147 may have been modest, but they put up a determined fight against the hosts. This time, they will look to build on their strengths and push harder to secure a victory.
Brian Bennett (49), Tadiwanashe Marumani (30) and Sikandar Raza (34 not out) all played key roles as Zimbabwe posted 147 for 8 in their 20 overs. During the chase, important contributions came from Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, helping Pakistan to secure a win by five wickets.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I Match: Date And Time
The second match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played on Nov. 20. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. IST.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I Match: Venue
The second match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I Match: Live Telecast
The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I match will not be telecast live in India.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I Match: Live Streaming
Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I match on the Sports TV YouTube channel.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20I Match: Probable Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendar Taylor (WK), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava