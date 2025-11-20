Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: How To Watch PAK Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 Live On TV And Online?

After falling short against Pakistan in their Tri-series opener, Zimbabwe will be looking forward to bouncing back when they face Sri Lanka in the next fixture. The SL vs ZIM match is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. IST.

The Sri Lankan side will be without skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando, both of whom have flown home unwell. In their absence, Dasun Shanaka will take charge of the team.

The Asia Cup was the most recent T20 event for Sri Lanka. Although they finished at the top of their group, their performance in the Super Four stage was underwhelming, leading to an exit from the tournament.

Zimbabwe enter this match following a narrow five-wicket loss to Pakistan. Their total of 147 may have been modest, but they put up a determined fight against the hosts. This time, they will look to build on their strengths and push harder to secure a victory.

Brian Bennett (49), Tadiwanashe Marumani (30) and Sikandar Raza (34 not out) all played key roles as Zimbabwe posted 147 for 8 in their 20 overs. During the chase, important contributions came from Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, helping Pakistan to secure a win by five wickets.