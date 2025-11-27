Deepti Sharma Becomes Costliest Buy At WPL 2026 Mega Auction; Alyssa Healy Goes Unsold

Star India all-rounder Deepti Sharma emerged as the costliest buy of the 2026 WPL mega auction while other ODI World Cup standouts, Shree Charani and Laura Wolvaardt, also walked away with hefty pay cheques in New Delhi on Thursday.

Australia's star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy went unsold in the auction. Her base price was Rs 50 lakhs.