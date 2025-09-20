Ind Vs Aus: Smriti Mandhana Notches Up Second-Fastest ODI Hundred Off 50 Balls

Mandhana is also the first woman batter to make four ODI hundreds in a single year as she had achieved the feat in 2024.

Tazmin Brits of South Africa is the other batter to achieve this feat. She has also become only the second batter to score successive hundreds in women ODIs twice after Tammy Beaumont of Australia.

New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite holds the record for most consecutive hundreds in women’s ODI with four tons in a row in 2016-2017.