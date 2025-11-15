Ravindra Jadeja's Four Wickets Puts India On Brink Of Win On Crumbling Eden Track Against South Africa

At stumps, Jadeja's 4 for 27 in 13 overs saw South Africa in tatters at 93 for 7 with an overall lead of 63. Skipper Temba Bavuma (29 batting off 78 balls) was waging a lone battle but to even fight on the third day, which will certainly be the last of this game, South Africa will need at least 125 runs which looks improbable at the moment.

Once Jadeja came into the attack, Rishabh Pant, the very vocal and amusing stand-in skipper, who till then was giving instructions to Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, was heard saying on stump microphone: "Jaddu bhai, aap dekh lena", an ample indication that the master craftsman need not be told what ought to be done.