IPL 2026 Retentions: KKR, CSK To Engage In Bidding War In Mini-Auction With Big Purse In Hand

Gujarat Titans have released five players in Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka and Mahipal Lomror, while trading Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians.

New Zealand's Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran and Matheesha Pathrirana are some of the big names to be released by CSK.