Hardik Pandya's Blistering Fifty Powers India To 101-run Win Over South Africa In First T20I

Hardik Pandya smashed a sparkling unbeaten 28-ball 59 as India defeated South Africa by a massive 101 runs in the first T20I in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Returning to international cricket after recovering from quadricep injury, Pandya smashed six fours and four maximums to lift to 175 for six.

Tilak Varma (26) and Axar Patel (23) also chipped in with useful contributions after SA asked India to take first strike.