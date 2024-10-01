Ashwin: Fewer Test Centres Aid Players, But Decision Isn’t Mine To Make

"Firstly, what are the benefits that Indian cricketers attain by having so many Test centers are, you have got cricketers who come and play Test cricket from every nook and corner of this country.

It is a huge country and it has triggered that sort of urgency and that sort of passion amongst cricketers to be able to come and play for this country. That is a big positive.

The second of it is there are certain requisite ingredients that go into making a Test match happen. Like, for the weather and the kind of drainage that we need to be able to invest on. These are no-brainers," he said, making it clear that there should not be any compromise on required facilities.