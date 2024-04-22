'Future World Champion': Accolades Pour In For India's Chess Sensation Gukesh After Historic Victory

"What a triumph, @DGukesh! The youngest ever to win the FIDE Candidates—at only 17! Your journey from here leads to the World Championship, and we'll be with you at every move. Go make history! #FIDECandidates," Tendulkar tweeted.

Gukesh had become the third youngest player in history to earn the Grandmaster title at the age of 12 and English grandmaster David Howell said he knew the prodigiously talented player would go on to do great things from the moment he played his first match against the Indian.