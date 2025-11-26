Ahmedabad Proposed As Host City For 2031 World Athletics Championships, 2028 World U20 Championships

Talking about past events that Ahmedabad has hosted, he said, "You have already seen that in Veer Savarkar Multisports Complex in Ahmedabad, we have hosted Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. We have also hosted Asian Aquatics Championships. We are going to host Asian weightlifting next year."

"All these are aligned with our national goals, our aspirations. As far as the bid for 2036 Olympic is concerned, I am seeing this announcement today of Ahmedabad being selected as host city for Commonwealth 2030 in a very positive spirit."