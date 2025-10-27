"Speak Now" - Real Madrid's Vinicius To Lamine Yamal As Brawl Breaks Out During El Clasico | Watch Video

There was no shortage of emotions when Real Madrid locked horns with Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu, in what was the season's first El Clasico.

While Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory to extend their lead at the top of the league, the real drama began after the final whistle, when two sets of players got involved in a brawl, featuring Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal.

The chaos ensued when Yamal was confronted by Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal. The two players were exchanging words, but Thibaut Courtois joined soon after, prompting Barcelona players to shield Yamal.

In a matter of moments, chaos erupted as both sets of players tried to get in on the action, with Yamal finding himself in the thick of things.