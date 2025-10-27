"Speak Now" - Real Madrid's Vinicius To Lamine Yamal As Brawl Breaks Out During El Clasico | Watch Video
Real Madrid players were not too happy at Yamal for his pre-match statement, where he accused Los Blancos of 'cheating'.
There was no shortage of emotions when Real Madrid locked horns with Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu, in what was the season's first El Clasico.
While Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory to extend their lead at the top of the league, the real drama began after the final whistle, when two sets of players got involved in a brawl, featuring Vinicius Junior and Lamine Yamal.
The chaos ensued when Yamal was confronted by Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal. The two players were exchanging words, but Thibaut Courtois joined soon after, prompting Barcelona players to shield Yamal.
In a matter of moments, chaos erupted as both sets of players tried to get in on the action, with Yamal finding himself in the thick of things.
Carvajal restrains Lamine Yamal for talking too much and almost clashes with Vinicius and the BarÃ§a player. pic.twitter.com/lhRe9Tggbz— kidd (@kiddeyforyou) October 26, 2025
As the 18-year-old was returning to the tunnel, he was seen exchanging words with Vinicius Junior, who reportedly told the Barcelona winger, "Speak now".
Vinicius and Yamal continued to exchange words, with the Brazilian even screaming, "Only back passes, only back passes"
Yamal, in response, told Vinicius, "Come inside, let's talk."
It didn't take long for the Brazilian to get furious. He was even seen trying to charge into the Barcelona winger, only to be stopped by stewards and his own teammates.
It appears Real Madrid players were not too happy at Yamal for his pre-match statement, where he accused Los Blancos of 'cheating'.
The statement did not go well with fans either, with the entire Bernabeu crowd booing the Spanish international throughout the course of the game, who found it difficult to make an impact on the proceedings.
Speaking to the media after the game, Barcelona's assistant manager, Marcus Sorg, who was standing in for the suspended Hansi Flick, admitted the hostile environment at the Bernabeu impacted Yamal's performance and that the youngster needs to 'learn more'.