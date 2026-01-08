Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid — Three Players To Watch, Predicted Lineups And More
Xabi Alonso will face a litmus test in Jeddah as Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup later tonight.
It is a must-win game for Los Blancos, who are desperately looking for their first silverware under new manager Alonso. Having been second best to Barcelona throughout the season so far, securing a place in the Super Cup final could be essential.
However, Real Madrid's job will be made difficult by an Atletico Madrid side that secured a 5-2 victory against Alonso's side earlier in the season. Real arch-rival, Barcelona, have already secured a place in the final by beating Athletic Club 5-0 on Wednesday.
Real Madrid - Three Players To Watch
Real Madrid is heading into the contest without the services of top striker Kylian Mbappe, who picked up an injury earlier in the month.
In his stead, Gonzalo Garcia will be expected to deliver the goods in the no. 9 position - making him a key player to watch. Garcia scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 5-1 win over Real Betis on Jan. 4.
Other than Garcia, Rodrygo will be a key player for Los Blancos, perhaps even more than his compatriot Vinicius Jr. Rodrygo has showcased impressive form lately and his expertise from set-pieces could make him a threat for Real.
Another key player for Real Madrid will be Dani Carvajal. The veteran defender returned from injury against Betis and will be expected to start. His leadership and captaincy make him an integral figure in the Real Madrid setup.
Atletico Madrid - Three Players To Watch
As far as Atletico Madrid are concerned, all eyes will be on Julian Alvarez and whether or not he can overcome his poor form.
The Argentine international is by far the team's most gifted attacker. But he hasn't scored in the last eight matches. Whether or not the former Man City starlet can recover his form against city rivals Real, will be interesting to see.
Marcos Llorente is another Atleti player worth keeping an eye on. The Spaniard is a shrewd operator on the right flank and will be a key source of creativity, especially if he can take advantage of the space left by Real full-back Alvaro Carreras.
Finally, Atletico captain Koke will play a key role in the middle of the park, which has been a weakness for Real Madrid.
Koke has the experience and the technical know-how to beat Real's second line of the press, thus making him a key player to watch.
Predicted Lineups
Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Garcia.
Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Le Normand, Hancko; Simeone, Gallagher, Koke, Baena; Sorloth, Alvarez.