Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid — Three Players To Watch, Predicted Lineups And More

Xabi Alonso will face a litmus test in Jeddah as Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup later tonight.

It is a must-win game for Los Blancos, who are desperately looking for their first silverware under new manager Alonso. Having been second best to Barcelona throughout the season so far, securing a place in the Super Cup final could be essential.

However, Real Madrid's job will be made difficult by an Atletico Madrid side that secured a 5-2 victory against Alonso's side earlier in the season. Real arch-rival, Barcelona, have already secured a place in the final by beating Athletic Club 5-0 on Wednesday.