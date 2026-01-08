Spanish Super Cup: Five Best Teams In Tournament's History As Barcelona Reaches Final, Madrid Derby Looms

Four team tournament:

In 2019, the Spanish Football Federation and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed an agreement under which the tournament had to be played in the Middle Eastern Country for for three years.

This was also the time when the tournament's format got revamped and it was expanded to become a four-team competition. The four teams are: the winners and runners-ups of the Copa del Rey and La Liga.

However if the same team ended up winning the Copa del Rey and La Liga then the third-placed team in La Liga qualified to play in the Spanish Super Cup. This happened for the 2024 edition of the Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid won 2022–23 Copa del Rey winners and 2022–23 La Liga runners-up, so Atlético Madrid, which finished third in 2022–23 La Liga season became eligible to play in the Spanish Super Cup.

The first time the Spanish Super Cup final was played in Saudi Arabia was in 2020. It moved back to Spain for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic but returned to Saudi Arabia for subsequent editions.

According to the current agreement, the tournament will be played in Saudi till 2029 but a BBC report states that there are rumours of to extend the deal further by five years.

Spanish Football Federation's agreement with Saudi Arabia to move the tournament to the Middle East has come under heavy criticism as the critics say that the federation has turned the tournament into a cash grab opportunity.

The location has also led to a sense of disconnect between the club fans and the tournament.