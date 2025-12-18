Sourav Ganguly Files Complaint Against Argentina Football Fan Club Head Over 'Objectionable' Remarks

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lodged a police complaint against the head of Kolkata-based Argentina football fan club, alleging that the individual made objectionable remarks against him, a senior officer said.

Ganguly, in his complaint emailed to the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police, said the person’s statements have adversely affected his reputation and mental peace.

"The complaint states that he deliberately leveled serious allegations against Ganguly without any factual basis," the police officer said.

The accused reportedly made the remarks against Ganguly while interacting with a journalist.

Ganguly added in the complaint that such "baseless allegations appear to be an attempt to tarnish his hard-earned reputation".

Investigation is underway.

Angry spectators, upset over alleged mismanagement, resorted to vandalism inside the stadium after the Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi prematurely exited the field on December 13, causing damage to property estimated by officials at around Rs 2 crore.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted the sports minister's resignation, while the state government show-caused the DGP and other senior officers, and suspended a deputy commissioner.

Messi hoped that football has a "bright future" in India and expressed gratitude for the "generous hospitality" that he got during a whirlwind three-day tour, which had thousands of fans jostling to catch a glimpse of the Argentine genius in four different cities.