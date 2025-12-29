Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes Fastest Woman To 10,000 International Runs
Smriti Mandhana etched her name in history by becoming the fastest woman to score 10,000 international runs during India’s T20I win over Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.
Smriti Mandhana on Sunday, Dec. 29, achieved several feats during India’s T20I game against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.
The left-handed opener played a match‑winning knock of 80 off 48 deliveries as India defeated Sri Lanka by 30 runs to take an unassailable 4–0 lead in the five‑match series.
During her innings, Mandhana became only the fourth woman — and the second Indian — to reach 10,000 international runs.
Former India captain Mithali Raj holds the record for the most runs in women’s international cricket, having accumulated 10,868 runs across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.
New Zealand’s Suzie Bates (10,652 runs) and England’s Charlotte Edwards (10,273 runs) occupy the second and third spots on the list of women with the most international runs.
Mandhana also became the fastest woman to reach the 10,000‑run milestone. She entered the elite club in just 281 innings. Mithali previously held the record, having reached 10,000 runs in 291 innings. Edwards and Bates got to the mark in 308 and 314 innings, respectively.
10000 international runs for Smriti Mandhana. Stellar achievement. What a wonderful career. Still a long way to go. She's born to bat and break all records. Heartiest congratulations ð— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 28, 2025
The team India vice-captain also bettered her own record on scoring the most number of runs in women's intentional cricket. In 2024, she piled 1659 runs and was adjudged the ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year. This year she has already scored 1703 runs across the three formats. With India set to play the fifth match of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka tomorrow, Mandhana is likely to add more runs to her this year's tally of runs.
Mandhana already holds the record of scoring the second highest number of runs in the women's T20Is. She has 4102 runs in the format.