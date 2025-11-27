Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Gautam Gambhir After India’s 408-Run Defeat — Details Inside

India’s skipper Shubman Gill, who missed the second Test with a neck injury, struck a note of unity and resolve after the team’s bruising 0-2 series loss to South Africa, insisting the side would “rise stronger” despite the backlash.

The defeat marked a historic setback: South Africa completed a clean sweep with a 408-run win in Guwahati, their first series victory on Indian soil in 25 years, after edging out India by 30 runs in the opening Test in Kolkata.

The result sparked widespread criticism of the team’s performance and leadership, with even coach Gautam Gambhir facing boos from fans.

Addressing the mood, Gill took to X on Wednesday: “Calm seas don't teach you how to steer, it's the storm that forges steady hands. We'll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward — rising stronger.”