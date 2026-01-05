Shikhar Dhawan To Marry Sophie Shine In Feb: Bollywood, Cricket Stars Expected To Attend Wedding
Dhawan and Shine are planning to exchange vows in Delhi, the report added. The who’s who of Bollywood and Dhawan’s friends from the cricket world are expected to join the celebration.
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Sophie Shine are gearing up to take the next big step in their relationship. The couple, who make headlines for their adorable chemistry, are getting married in February, according to a Hindustan Times report.
Shine is an Irish product consultant and the head of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. Dhawan and Shine first met in the UAE during an event.
A source close to the couple told HT, “It is a new beginning, and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude.”
Dhawan made his relationship with Shine official on Instagram in May 2025. Sharing a picture of himself and Shine, the 40-year-old wrote, “My love.”
The couple also celebrated the New Year 2026 with their families and close ones. “A year defined by shared moments and collective growth. Ready for what 2026 brings,” Dhawan wrote on Instagram.
On Dhawan’s 40th birthday (Dec. 5), Shine dropped a love note on Instagram along with a happy postcard.
Her note read, “Happy birthday to my love and my best friend.” Replying to the post, Dhawan said, “Thanks, babe, for your lovely wishes.”
Dhawan was previously married to Australia-based Aesha Mukherjee. The two exchanged vows in 2012. They share a son, Zoravar. Aesha has two daughters with her first husband. A Delhi court had granted Dhawan a divorce in 2023 on the grounds of "cruelty" inflicted on him by Aesha.