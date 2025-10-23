India Vs Australia: Shashi Tharoor Slams 'Awful' Team Selection, Slams Kuldeep Yadav's Omission For 2nd ODI

Politician and author Shashi Tharoor on Thursday criticised Indian selectors for excluding spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the second ODI XI in Adelaide and opting for pacer Harshit Rana, as Australian quick Xavier Bartlett dismantled India's top order with Virat Kohli's duck off just four balls.

In a strongly-worded social media post, Tharoor labelled the decision "idiocy" and "absurd," questioning the logic of benching a player he described as the "most potent match-winner in their squad."

In a post on X, Tharoor wrote, "So Xavier Bartlett took just four balls to show the Indian selectors the idiocy of their decision to leave out the most potent match-winner in their squad, @imkuldeep18 in favour of a journeyman pacer like Rana. It was wrong to omit Kuldeep in England & it is absurd not to pick him in Adelaide. Awful!" [sic]