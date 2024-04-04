Shashank Singh Guides PBKS To Thrilling Win Against Gujarat Titans

Shashank smashed an unbeaten 61 off 29 deliveries, while Ashutosh slammed a 17-ball 31 as PBKS chased down the 200-run target with one ball to spare after the team from Punjab had an inauspicious start, losing skipper Shikhar Dhawan for just one run.