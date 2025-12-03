Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Live Streaming: Match Time, H2H Record, Squads
Sharjah Warriorz, led by Tim Southee, will take on Jason Holder-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in match two of the International League T20 season 4.
Sharjah Warriorz and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are set to face off in thier opening match of the International League T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, December 3. The first match of the tournament, which kicked off on Tuesday in Dubai, saw Desert Vipers coming out triumphant against Dubai Capitals.
The Warriorz, led by former New Zealand seamer Tim Southee, boast of power-hitters such as Tim David, Johnson Charles and Dinesh Karthik in their ranks. The team's bowling arsenal contains England and Bangladesh's premier bowlers, Adil Rashid and Taskin Ahmed.
For the Knight Riders, who appointed West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder as skipper, Caribbean stars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be the key players. Their squad also includes England's ferocious hitters Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, apart from the West Indies trailblazer Sherfane Rutherford.
Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20: Date and Time
The Sharjah Warriorz versus Abu Dhabi Knight Riders International League T20 league stage encounter will be played on Wednesday, December 3, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The match starts at 8 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).
Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20: Head-To-Head
The Warriorz and the Knight Riders have taken on each other six times across the previous three editions of the ILT20. The Warriorz have clinched victory three times while the Knight Riders have won the other three contests.
Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20: Squads
Sharjah Warriorz: Tim Southee (c), Junaid Siddique, James Rew, Nathan Sowter, Dwaine Pretorius, Jayden Seales, Harmeet Singh, Wasim Akram, Mohammed Aslam, Raees Ahmad, Richard Ngarava, Ethan D’Souza, Taskin Ahmed, Shubham Ranjane, Abdul Salam Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sikandar Raza, Tim David, Tom Abell, Adil Rashid
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Jason Holder (c), Michael Pepper, George Garton, Brandon McMullen, Ibrar Ahmad, Ajay Kumar, Adnan Idrees, Abdul Manan Ali, Mayank, Khary Pierre, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand, Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Piyush Chawla
Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders ILT20: Live Streaming Details
The action-packed contest between Sharjah Warriorz and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be televised live on the Zee Network Channels in India. The live stream of the ILT20 match will be available on the OTT platform Zee 5. Cricket fans can also tune in to the Fancode app for the live streaming of Sharjah Warriorz versus Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match.