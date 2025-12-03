Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Live Streaming: Match Time, H2H Record, Squads

Sharjah Warriorz and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are set to face off in thier opening match of the International League T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, December 3. The first match of the tournament, which kicked off on Tuesday in Dubai, saw Desert Vipers coming out triumphant against Dubai Capitals.

The Warriorz, led by former New Zealand seamer Tim Southee, boast of power-hitters such as Tim David, Johnson Charles and Dinesh Karthik in their ranks. The team's bowling arsenal contains England and Bangladesh's premier bowlers, Adil Rashid and Taskin Ahmed.

For the Knight Riders, who appointed West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder as skipper, Caribbean stars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be the key players. Their squad also includes England's ferocious hitters Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone, apart from the West Indies trailblazer Sherfane Rutherford.