Scenario Breakdown: Who Qualifies? India, New Zealand, And Sri Lanka's Road To The World Cup Semi-Finals

Here are the possible scenarios:

India: 4th in the points table with 4 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.526

India can make the semis with victories in both of their remaining games against Bangladesh and New Zealand. That will take them to eight points.

A win against New Zealand would also see them through, no matter what happens against Bangladesh. If India wins against New Zealand but loses to Bangladesh, they will finish with six points. Then, with three wins, India will hold the tie-break advantage over New Zealand and Sri Lanka based on tournament rules.

But if India lose to New Zealand and then defeats Bangladesh, they will be relying on England beating New Zealand to sneak into the semi-finals.

Losing both matches will knock India out of the tournament.

New Zealand: 5th in the points table with 4 points and a NRR of -0.245

If New Zealand win both their remaining fixtures against India and England, they will be on eight points and secure a place in the semi-finals. However, if New Zealand beat India and lose to England, they will rely on Bangladesh defeating India and maintaining a higher net run rate than Sri Lanka. Alternatively, Pakistan’s victory over Sri Lanka could also see the Kiwis advance to the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka: 6th in the points table with 4 points, and a NRR of -1.035

Sri Lanka’s path to the semi-finals is the most challenging. They must beat Pakistan in their final group match to stay in contention for the semi-finals. They will also need India to lose both their remaining games, New Zealand to be beaten by England, and their net run rate to surpass that of the Kiwis.