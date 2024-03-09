Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying Results, Starting Grid, Main Race Time & Live Streaming
The race will take place over 50 laps of the 6.174-kilometre Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday, March 9.
The second race of the Formula 1 2024 season is all set to take off when the Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosts the Saudi Arabian GP. Max Verstappen will once again lead the charge for Red Bull under the lights at the Street Circuit in Jeddah
The qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix took place on Friday instead of Saturday and saw Max Verstappen dominate the final qualifying session with a lap time of 1:27.472. Max was closely followed by Ferrari's Leclerc who came 2nd with a lap time of 1:27.791. Sergio Perez will line up 3rd on the grid with a lap time of 1:27.807. The McLaren duo of Piastri and Norris will occupy the 3rd row on the grid ahead of the Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton who will line up 7th and 8th.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying: Top 10 Drivers
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:27.472
2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 1:27.791
3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 1:27.807
4) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 1:27.846
5) Oscar Piastri (McLaren):1:28.089
6) Lando Norris (McLaren): 1:28.132
7) George Russell (Mercedes): 1:28.316
8) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 1:28.460
9) Yuki Tsunoda (RB): 1:28.547
10) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 1:28.572
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso continued his practice form and qualified 4th for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Oliver Bearman, the 18-year-old Ferrari driver who replaced Sainz for the remainder of the race finished an impressive 11th, missing out on Q3 by just 0.07s.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Starting Grid
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
4) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
5) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
6) Lando Norris (McLaren)
7) George Russell (Mercedes)
8) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
9) Yuki Tsunoda (RB)
10) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
11) Oliver Bearman (Ferrari)
12) Alexander Albon (Williams)
13) Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
14) Daniel Riccardo (RB)
15) Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
16) Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)
17) Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
18) Peirre Gasly (Alpine)
19) Logan Sargeant (Williams)
20) Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)
What is the start time of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
The 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 9.
How to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 in India?
F1 fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website.
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Past Winners
The inaugural race on the Jeddah Street Circuit took place in 2021 and was won by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. In the following years in 2022 & 2023 it was the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez who won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.