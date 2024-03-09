Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Qualifying Results, Starting Grid, Main Race Time & Live Streaming

The second race of the Formula 1 2024 season is all set to take off when the Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosts the Saudi Arabian GP. Max Verstappen will once again lead the charge for Red Bull under the lights at the Street Circuit in Jeddah

The qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix took place on Friday instead of Saturday and saw Max Verstappen dominate the final qualifying session with a lap time of 1:27.472. Max was closely followed by Ferrari's Leclerc who came 2nd with a lap time of 1:27.791. Sergio Perez will line up 3rd on the grid with a lap time of 1:27.807. The McLaren duo of Piastri and Norris will occupy the 3rd row on the grid ahead of the Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton who will line up 7th and 8th.