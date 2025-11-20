Same Population As Mumbai's Kurla: Curacao Becomes Smallest Country To Qualify For FIFA World Cup

Tiny Caribbean country Curacao is set to travel to North America in the summer of 2026, after having become the smallest country in terms of population to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Located north of Venezuela, the island nation is home to about 1.56 lakh people - same as Mumbai's Kurla region, as per the latest estimates. This makes Curacao the smallest country to qualify for the World Cup, beating Iceland, which qualified for the 2018 World Cup with a population of roughly 3.35 lakhs.

Curacao's qualification came after the island nation finished top of their qualifying group, which consisted of Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago as well as Bermuda.

In their most recent match, Curacao needed to avoid getting beaten by Jamaica, who were in the running for the top spot. The match ended in a goalless draw, much to the relief of Curacao.