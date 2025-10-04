Sachin Tendulkar Rings Opening Bell At New York Stock Exchange Before NCL Tournament

According to a press release, Tendulkar described the bell-ringing as more than a formality. He said it was a reminder of cricket's ability to connect fans across borders, much like financial markets connect investors around the world.

The cricket legend's association with NCL is not new. In October 2024, Tendulkar presented the Championship trophy to the victorious Chicago Cricket Club as the National Cricket Championship ended on a memorable note.

With more than 2.5 billion viewers tuning in globally, the NCL final captured the growing influence of cricket in the United States.

Tendulkar's electric presence lifted the evening. As he presented the champions' trophy to Chicago’s head coach, Robin Uthappa, he also took time to interact with the crowd, shaking hands, posing for photos, and delighting fans with his graciousness. His connection with the crowd underscored the growing excitement surrounding the sport in the U.S.