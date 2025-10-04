Sachin Tendulkar Rings Opening Bell At New York Stock Exchange Before NCL Tournament
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) along with The National Cricket League's (NCL) Chairman Arun Agarwal. The ceremony came just hours before the first ball of the NCL tournament is bowled in Dallas, United States.
In a post on X, Tendulkar wrote, "Ringing the NYSE Opening Bell with the National Cricket League (NCL) was a proud reminder that the game we love is truly global and America is ready to be part of it." [sic]
According to a press release, Tendulkar described the bell-ringing as more than a formality. He said it was a reminder of cricket's ability to connect fans across borders, much like financial markets connect investors around the world.
The cricket legend's association with NCL is not new. In October 2024, Tendulkar presented the Championship trophy to the victorious Chicago Cricket Club as the National Cricket Championship ended on a memorable note.
With more than 2.5 billion viewers tuning in globally, the NCL final captured the growing influence of cricket in the United States.
Tendulkar's electric presence lifted the evening. As he presented the champions' trophy to Chicago’s head coach, Robin Uthappa, he also took time to interact with the crowd, shaking hands, posing for photos, and delighting fans with his graciousness. His connection with the crowd underscored the growing excitement surrounding the sport in the U.S.
Bryan Daniel, President of the NYSE, told PR Newswire, "Today, with Sachin Tendulkar and the National Cricket League on this stage, we celebrate more than a game — we celebrate a global sport stepping into America's financial and cultural spotlight. As the official jersey partner of the NCL, NYSE Texas is proud to stand alongside this movement, where business meets sport and billions of fans are connected worldwide."
Beyond the tournament, the NCL aims to create opportunities within the community. Earlier today, Brian Lara and the NCL USA team visited Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in South Dallas to introduce students to the basics of cricket. For many, it was their first time holding a bat but certainly not their last. The league aims to extend these grassroots clinics to schools throughout North Texas, opening the door to cricket for the next generation.
The NCL tournament kicks off tonight at the University of Texas at Dallas, with matches broadcast worldwide on Sony Sports and nationally on ABC/WFAA, proudly supported by NYSE Texas as the league’s official jersey partner. The league is excited to unveil the dynamic Sixty Strikes format, crafted to captivate new fans while honouring cricket’s rich traditions.