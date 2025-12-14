Sachin Meets Messi, Gifts Team India Jersey

Lionel Messi arrived at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where he was greeted by Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for the second leg of his GOAT Tour of India.

Sachin presented his India No. 10 jersey to Messi, who then gifted the official 2026 FIFA World Cup ball to him. Messi also gifted his Argentina World Cup jerseys to former Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, according to NDTV Sports.

On his third stop during his four-city GOAT India tour, Messi spent exactly one hour at the Wankhede, engaging with young football players, Tendulkar, Chhetri, as well as celebrities from the entertainment world.

Fadnavis also announced the launch of 'Project Mahadeva', which aims to identify and develop young football players across the state.

All through the programme, the packed house at the stadium kept changing “Messi… Messi”.

The iconic football star is also set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi section of his tour on Monday. Messi will also meet the chief justice of India and the Army chief at a member of Parliament's house.

Accoprding to reports, the member of Parliament is Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel, who had served as president of the All India Football Federation for three terms.

The final day of the GOAT India Tour will also see Messi exchanging greetings with two members of the Indian cricket team at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium.

(With PTI inputs)