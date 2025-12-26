SA20 2025-26: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Teams, Format, Full Squads, Live Streaming Details And More

The fourth edition of SA20, South Africa's premier domestic T20 league, is scheduled to commence on Dec. 26. Defending champions MI Cape Town will be taking on Durban's Super Giants in the opening game of the season at Newlands in Cape Town.

Apart from these two teams, two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will also fight for the South African silverware, along with Pretoria Capitals, Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals.

The SA20 has massively boosted South Africa's financial coffers while reviving the country's talent depth since its inauguration in 2023. The latest season holds immense significance for the home players. Having just returned from their bilateral tour of India, the Proteas players will get the chance to bolster their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in the subcontinent. Also featuring for the six SA20 franchises will be prominent overseas stars, including Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler and Sunil Narine, among others.