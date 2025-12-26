SA20 2025-26: Dates, Timings, Schedule, Teams, Format, Full Squads, Live Streaming Details And More
SA20 2025-26: Having just returned from their bilateral tour of India, the Proteas players will get the chance to bolster their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in the subcontinent.
The fourth edition of SA20, South Africa's premier domestic T20 league, is scheduled to commence on Dec. 26. Defending champions MI Cape Town will be taking on Durban's Super Giants in the opening game of the season at Newlands in Cape Town.
Apart from these two teams, two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will also fight for the South African silverware, along with Pretoria Capitals, Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals.
The SA20 has massively boosted South Africa's financial coffers while reviving the country's talent depth since its inauguration in 2023. The latest season holds immense significance for the home players. Having just returned from their bilateral tour of India, the Proteas players will get the chance to bolster their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in the subcontinent. Also featuring for the six SA20 franchises will be prominent overseas stars, including Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler and Sunil Narine, among others.
SA20 2025-26: Format
The SA20 2025-26 retains its traditional format, with all six teams facing each other twice during the league stage. At the end of the first round, the top 4 teams will qualify for the play-offs stage. The top two sides will contest the qualifier 1 to secure their place in the final early, while the 3rd and 4th qualifying teams will play out an eliminator. The winner of the eliminator and the loser of qualifier 1 will then face each other in a virtual semi-final to determine the other finalist.
SA20 2025-26: Full Schedule, Match Timings And More
SA20 2025-26: Squads
MI Cape Town
Rashid Khan (C), Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Luus, Jason Smith, Dane Piedt, Tiaan van Buuren, Dane Lategan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jacques Snyman, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Tom Moores, Karim Janat
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Tristan Stubbs (C), Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Jonny Bairstow, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Senuran Muthusamy, Patrick Kruger, Lutho Sipamla, Jordan Hermann, James Coles, Chris Wood, Lewis Gregory, Mitchell van Buuren, Beyers Swanepoel, CJ King, JP King
Pretoria Capitals
Keshav Maharaj (C), Lungi Ngidi, Dewald Brevis, Andre Russell, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Lizaad Williams, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Gideon Peters, Junaid Dawood, Wihan Lubbe, Meeka-Eel Prince, Bayanda Majola, Sibonelo Makhanya
Paarl Royals
David Miller (C), Rubin Hermann, Bjorn Fortuin, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sikandar Raza, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gudakesh Motie, Ottneil Baartman, Delano Potgieter, Kyle Verreynne, Asa Tribe, Dan Lawrence, Eshan Malinga, Vishen Halambage, Keagen Lion-Cachet, Hardus Viljoen, Jacob Johannes Basson, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter
Durban Super Giants
Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Kwena Maphaka, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Gerald Coetzee, Marques Ackerman, Devon Conway, Taijul Islam, David Wiese, David Bedingham, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, Dayyaan Galiem, Evan Jones, Gysbert Wege, Tony de Zorzi, Daryn Dupavillon
Joburg Super Kings
Faf Du Plessis (C), Donovan Ferreira, James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Dan Worrall, Shubham Ranjane, Brandon King, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Janco Smit, Neil Timmers, Rilee Rossouw, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Imran Tahir
SA20 2025-26: Live Telecast Details
The 2025-26 edition of SA20 will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.
SA20 2025-26: Live Streaming In India
Fans can also enjoy the SA20 tournament live via digital streaming services on the Jio Hotstar app and website.