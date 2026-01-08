Ruturaj Gaikwad Equals Vijay Hazare Trophy Hundreds' Record — Check Top Century Makers
Gaikwad joined teammate Ankit Bawne on the list of batters with most centuries in the tournament's history with 15 to his nmame.
Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reached a significant milestone in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter hit a fluid century in a match against Goa in Jaipur on Thursday. By doing so, he struck his 15th hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Gaikwad joined teammate Ankit Bawne on the list of batters with most centuries in the tournament's history. The Chennai Super Kings skipper, batting at no. 5, scored 134 off 131 balls in the 50-over match.
He hit eight fours and six sixes after coming to the crease when Maharashtra were two for three wickets. They soon found themselves at 52 for six. But Gaikwad guided them to competitive score of 249 for seven.
Goa were restricted to 244 for nine in their 50 overs as Maharashtra won by five runs.
Here is a look at the top 10 century makers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy:
The century against Goa is Gaikwad's second hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Maharashtra captain hit a ton against Uttrakhand on Dec. 31, 2025. Gaikwad hit 124 against Uttrakhand and propelled his team to a score of 331/7. Maharashtra eventually won the match by 129 runs.
Gaikwad has been in fine form in the 50-over format. In the ODI series played against South Africa in early December, he struck his maiden ODI ton in a match played in Raipur.
The century though was not enough for him to retain a spot in India's ODI squad. When India's squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, that begins from Jan. 11, was announced, Gaikwad found his name missing from the squad.