Ruturaj Gaikwad Equals Vijay Hazare Trophy Hundreds' Record — Check Top Century Makers

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reached a significant milestone in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy. The right-handed batter hit a fluid century in a match against Goa in Jaipur on Thursday. By doing so, he struck his 15th hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Gaikwad joined teammate Ankit Bawne on the list of batters with most centuries in the tournament's history. The Chennai Super Kings skipper, batting at no. 5, scored 134 off 131 balls in the 50-over match.

He hit eight fours and six sixes after coming to the crease when Maharashtra were two for three wickets. They soon found themselves at 52 for six. But Gaikwad guided them to competitive score of 249 for seven.

Goa were restricted to 244 for nine in their 50 overs as Maharashtra won by five runs.

Here is a look at the top 10 century makers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy: