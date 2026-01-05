Business NewsSportsRuben Amorim Sacked By Manchester United — How Prominent Football Voices Reacted On Social Media
Ruben Amorim Sacked By Manchester United — How Prominent Football Voices Reacted On Social Media

Former footballers like Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher and Jan Age Fjortoft have voiced their views on Ruben Amorim's tenure at Manchester United.

05 Jan 2026, 05:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Ruben Amorim had a win percentage 38.1 in 63 matches in charge of Manchester United. (Photo: @ManUtd/X)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Manchester United have parted ways with manager Ruben Amorim. The move comes as United's poor run this season continued. Former player Darren Fletcher will take over as the interim manager.

The club issued a statement announcing Amorim departure from the role. The statement read:

"Ruben Amorim has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November, 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May."

United find themselves sixth in the Premier League after a string of disappointing results. On Sunday, United were held for a 1-1 draw by Leeds United at Elland Road. The result meant that United had managed just one win in their last five league games.

Amorim was the 10th man to be appointed as the manager of Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013. The move hasn't really come as a shock as there were rumours his position was under scrutiny.

Here is how some prominent voices on social media reacted to the development:

Former Liverpool player Jammie Carragher, an expert for the Sky Sports, had already said that Amorim was "not good enough" to be a Manchester United manager. Carragher's statement came in his post-match analysis of United' draw against Leeds.

Rio Ferdinand, who played for Manchester United from 2002 to 2014, said that Amorim failed to adapt to the league and his win rate was poor.

Ferdinand also gave his views on who should be the next United manager.

Popular football YouTuber Mark Goldbridge, who is a self-proclaimed Manchester United fan, expressed his sympathies with Amorim. He felt that INEOS group, the consortium that co-owns Manchester United, is to be blamed for the mess that the club finds itself in. He simply posted "INEOS Out!" on X to show his solidarity with the club.

Former Norwegian footballer Jan Age Fjortoft, who now acts as an pundit for ESPN FC, also expressed his opinion on the development. He put out a video on X explaining the conditions that led to Amorim's sacking with the caption, "Manchester United have sacked their manager, but they haven't solved the problem".

Amorim’s 38.71% win rate is the worst of any permanent Manchester United manager of the Premier League era. He won only 24 matches of the total 63 he was in charge of at United. He presided over a staggering 21 losses and 18 draws.

