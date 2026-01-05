Ruben Amorim Sacked By Manchester United — How Prominent Football Voices Reacted On Social Media

Manchester United have parted ways with manager Ruben Amorim. The move comes as United's poor run this season continued. Former player Darren Fletcher will take over as the interim manager.

The club issued a statement announcing Amorim departure from the role. The statement read:

"Ruben Amorim has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November, 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May."

United find themselves sixth in the Premier League after a string of disappointing results. On Sunday, United were held for a 1-1 draw by Leeds United at Elland Road. The result meant that United had managed just one win in their last five league games.