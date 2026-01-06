Ruben Amorim, Enzo Maresca And Others: Every Premier League Sacking This Season

Being a manager at a Premier League club is not an easy thing. The person in-charge is under constant scrutiny and has to keep churning positive results in every circumstances.

A minor slip-up and the talks of a possible "sacking" intensifies. Such are the demands of the role that sometimes even good results are not enough to prolong the stay at a club.

The Sword of Damocles will keep dangling over a Premier League manager's head, unless their name is Pep Guardiola.

In less than one week of the New Year, two Premier League clubs have show their managers the door. Chelsea and Manchester United aren't any two clubs though. They have combined won 18 Premier League titles.

This has taken the count of managerial sackings for the 2025-26 Premier League season to six.

Here are all the sackings in the current Premier League season so far:

1. Nuno Espirito Santo

The first managerial sacking of the Premier League came when Nottingham Forest removed Nuno Espirito Santo from the role in early September. The Premier League season was just three games old when Santo got axed.

The Portuguese served as the manager of Nottingham Forest for 21 months and had succeeded Steve Cooper. Under him, Forest achieved their highest-ever league finish since 1994-95 season as the club took the seventh spot on the 2024-25 league points table.

Unfortunately, his relations with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis had deteriorated to an extent that the achievement was not enough to help him prolong his stay at The City Ground.

2. Graham Potter

The next managerial sacking came in form of Graham Potter. West Ham United parted ways with Potter in late September as the club continued to struggle under him.

The Hammers found themselves in 19th spot after losing four of their first five fixtures this season. At the time of Potter's sacking, the London-based club had a mere six wins from previous 23 Premier League matches.

Potter was appointed as West Ham's manager in January 2025 and his reign at the club lasted for a little over nine months.

Interestingly, Nuno, sacked by Nottingham Forest a few weeks earlier, succeeded Potter as the new West Ham United boss.

3. Ange Postecoglou

After Nottingham Forest had let go Nuno, they appointed Ange Postecoglou as the new manager. Postecoglou returned to the league after getting booted out by Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. Forest's higher ups though got fed up with the Aussie very quickly.

Postecoglou failed to lead Forest to a single victory from his eight matches in charge and hence got dismissed in just 39 days. This has now gone down in the history books as the second-shortest stint in the league.

Sam Allardyce holds the unwarranted record of the shortest run as a Premier League manager. The Englishman was the boss for Leeds United for a mere 30 days from May 2023 to June 2023.