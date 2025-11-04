Rs 90-Crore Cash, Diamond Jewellery, Solar Panels And More: Rewards Pour In For Women's WC Champions
From multi-crore cash rewards to diamond jewellery and sponsorships, India’s Women’s World Cup win is being celebrated with honours across the nation.
India’s 52-run victory over South Africa in the ICC 2025 Women’s World Cup final has not only secured a historic trophy but also marked a nationwide wave of appreciation and rewards for the players. From multi-crore cash prizes to diamonds and sponsorships, the champions are being showered with gifts.
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a whopping Rs 51-crore reward for the entire team and support staff following their World Cup victory. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the amount would be distributed among all players, support personnel and selectors in recognition of their remarkable accomplishment. The announcement reflects the board’s deep appreciation for the team’s historic success under captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Record Rs 40 Crore From ICC
The victory also brought in a record-breaking $4.48 million (around Rs 40 crore) in prize money from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is the highest ever for any cricket World Cup. The total prize pool for the 2025 edition stood at $13.88 million (around Rs 123 crore), reflecting a massive 297% increase from the previous edition held in New Zealand.
Diamonds And Solar Panels
Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia, founder and chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd., announced unique gifts for the Indian team: diamond jewellery and solar panels.
Ahead of the final, Dholakia had written to BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla expressing his desire to honour the players’ talent and determination with handmade natural diamond jewellery for each team member.
As per reports, he also said he would install solar panels in the homes of the cricketers.
Himachal CM Rewards Renuka Singh Thakur With Rs 1 Crore
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a Rs 1-crore reward for pacer Renuka Singh Thakur, who hails from Rohru in Shimla district. Sukhu praised the Indian women’s team for making history with their World Cup win and extended his congratulations to the players and the captain for their outstanding accomplishment.
Madhya Pradesh CM Honours Kranti Goud
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also announced a Rs 1-crore cash award for Kranti Goud, who hails from the state, in recognition of her impressive World Cup performance. During a felicitation ceremony in Bhopal, Yadav announced that Goud, who played a key role in the team’s World Cup triumph with her bowling, would be awarded Rs 1 crore by the state government as recognition for her contribution.
Sponsorships Pour In
The victory has reportedly sparked a rush among brands to sign India’s World Cup heroes. Real estate giant Omaxe Ltd. named captain Harmanpreet Kaur its brand ambassador within hours of the team’s win. The company said the partnership reflected its commitment to promoting sports and creating infrastructure that inspires athletes. Harmanpreet, in turn, expressed pride in associating with the brand.