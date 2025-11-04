Rs 90-Crore Cash, Diamond Jewellery, Solar Panels And More: Rewards Pour In For Women's WC Champions

Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia, founder and chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd., announced unique gifts for the Indian team: diamond jewellery and solar panels.

Ahead of the final, Dholakia had written to BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla expressing his desire to honour the players’ talent and determination with handmade natural diamond jewellery for each team member.

As per reports, he also said he would install solar panels in the homes of the cricketers.