‘Rs 1,000 Per Match’: Mithali Raj’s Old Interview Resurfaces, Draws Stark Contrast With Bonanza For WC Team

As India basks in the glory of its 52-run victory over South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final, an old interview of former captain Mithali Raj has resurfaced online. It is a stark reminder of the long, arduous journey made by the women in blue over the years.

There are nationwide celebrations, with the champions being showered with multi-crore cash prizes, diamond gifts and lucrative sponsorships. But Mithali’s comments take fans back to a time when women's cricket in India lacked both recognition and financial support.

Recalling her early days in the game, Mithali had said, “I remember, if I’m not wrong, when we finished as runners-up in the 2005 World Cup, we were given Rs 1,000 for each match. We played around eight games in that tournament.”

That meant the players received just about Rs 8,000 for representing India in the tournament, a stark contrast to the multi-crore incentives and corporate endorsements being showered on today’s World Cup-winning stars.

Mithali had explained how structural changes came slowly. “Things began to change only after women’s cricket came into the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fold, with payments gradually improving over the years, first on a per-series and later on a per-game basis.”