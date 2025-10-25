Rohit, Kohli Guide India To Big Win Against Australia
Opener Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten century, Virat Kohli made a fighting half-ton while pacer Harshit Rana grabbed four wickets as India defeated Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI but lost the series 1-2, in Sydney on Saturday.
After Rana came up with superb bowling figures of 4/39 to dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs, Rohit hit an unbeaten 125 ball 121 to make it a one-sided contest.
Rohit shared a vital 69-run partnerships with Shubman Gill (24) for the opening wicket before joining forces with Kohli (74 not out off 81 balls) for another unbroken productive 168-run stand as India chased down the target in 38.3 overs.
Brief Scores: Australia 236 all out in 46.4 overs (Matt Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41, Matthew Short 30, Harshit Rana 4/39, Washington Sundar 2/44, Axar Patel 1/18, Mohammed Siraj 1/24).
India 237 for 1 in 38.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 121 not out, Virat Kohli 74 not out).