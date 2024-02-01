Al Nassr vs Inter Miami: Date, Time, Where To Watch; Will Ronaldo And Messi Play?

Lionel Messi is anticipated to play for Inter Miami along with Luis Suarez but Cristiano Ronaldo is ruled out for Al Nassr. The club officially confirmed on Wednesday that Ronaldo, recovering from a left calf muscle injury sustained in mid-January, won't be participating.

Al Nassr aims to extend their victorious run in the upcoming match against Inter Miami, having clinched victories in their last five clashes across various competitions.

In contrast, Messi's team is going through a challenging phase, having suffered five consecutive defeats in recent matches, despite the presence of key players such as Messi, Suarez, and Alba.