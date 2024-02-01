Al Nassr vs Inter Miami: Date, Time, Where To Watch; Will Ronaldo And Messi Play?
Watch Al Nassr vs Inter Miami live in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.
Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami will go up against Al Nassr from the Saudi Pro League at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Thursday to conclude the Riyadh Season Cup 2024.
ð¬ A day before #AlNassrInterMiami game ð pic.twitter.com/aQmYfYpzof— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 31, 2024
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami: Date and Time
The football match between Al Nassr and Inter Miami is scheduled to kick off at 11:30 pm IST on February 1.
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami: Where To Watch?
Fans can watch live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Inter Miami match on Apple TV+ in India. Users will need to subscribe to the MLS Pass to watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match live. It must be noted that the football match will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India.
Al Nassr vs Inter Miami: Head-To-Head
Lionel Messi is anticipated to play for Inter Miami along with Luis Suarez but Cristiano Ronaldo is ruled out for Al Nassr. The club officially confirmed on Wednesday that Ronaldo, recovering from a left calf muscle injury sustained in mid-January, won't be participating.
Al Nassr aims to extend their victorious run in the upcoming match against Inter Miami, having clinched victories in their last five clashes across various competitions.
In contrast, Messi's team is going through a challenging phase, having suffered five consecutive defeats in recent matches, despite the presence of key players such as Messi, Suarez, and Alba.
The Riyadh Season Cup 2024 is a friendly invitational tournament that serves as a pre-season friendly tour for Inter Miami in preparation for the upcoming 2024 season.