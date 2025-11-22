‘Remember This Name’: Erling Haaland Responds To 2018 Social Media Post Predicting His Rise To Stardom

Prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is currently riding one of the most dazzling spells of his career. A recognised leader at Manchester City, he has now secured qualification for his maiden World Cup, emerging as Norway’s standout player.

At this vantage point in his career, the striker looked back and shared a social media post that had gone unnoticed when it first appeared.

He dug up a fan's tweet from 2018, when he himself was an 18-year-old at Molde, far removed from the global stage. The original post on X (then Twitter) read: “There’s this kid that’s scoring for fun in the Norwegian top division, and he’s only 18 years old. Remember the name: Erling Braut Haaland."

With just a few words, Haaland made a powerful statement: "I remember this name."