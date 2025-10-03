RCB's $2 Billion Valuation 'Win-Win For All': Suhel Seth On Adar Poonawalla's New Interest

Brand guru Suhel Seth has weighed in on the potential acquisition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by Adar Poonawalla, calling it a 'win-win for everyone' and noting that the deal reflects Poonawalla’s calculated approach toward consumer-facing businesses.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Seth highlighted the strategic context of the potential purchase, pointing at how the Poonawalla group has already shifted its focus into businesses that are direct consumer-facing.

He gave an example of investments in Poonawalla Fincorp and Dharma Productions. "If he’s looking at consumer-facing businesses from a strategic imprint, it makes sense," Seth observed. "Bollywood is one of our pillars of religiosity, and now cricket."