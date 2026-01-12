RCB vs UPW, WPL 2026 Preview: De Klerk-Inspired Bengaluru Look To Carry Winning Momentum

WPL match 5: Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their 2026 Women's Premier League campaign in style as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by three wickets on the opening night of the season. Now, in their second outing of the tournament, RCB will look to keep up their winning ways when they take on UP Warriorz on Monday night.

Nadine de Klerk's all-round masterclass was the key to RCB's thrilling win. The South African first picked up four wickets as MI were restricted to 154/6 in 20 overs. The 25-year-old then played an unbeaten knock of 63 off 44 balls to steer RCB's chase.

De Klerk's half-century was vital, as at one stage the team was struggling at 65/6. She also showcased her ability to stay calm under pressure, hitting 6, 4, 6, 4 against an experienced Nat Sciver-Brunt to seal the match in her team's favour.