RCB vs UPW WPL 2024: Live Streaming, Head To Head, Probable XI & More

Women's Premier League, 2024: Match 2 of WPL 2024 will see Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

UPW along with MI and DC was the only other team who made it to the qualifying stages of WPL 2023, which saw UP Warriorz getting knocked out in the eliminator.

RCB on the other hand could only manage to win two out of the eight games which saw them end the tournament in fourth place, one above Gujarat Giants.

Both these teams will look forward to this campaign with renewed optimism of doing better than the previous outing. So here's all you need to know about Match 2 of WPL 2024.