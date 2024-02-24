RCB vs UPW WPL 2024: Live Streaming, Head To Head, Probable XI & More
Match 1 of Women's Premier League saw defending champions Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in a last-ball thriller.
Women's Premier League, 2024: Match 2 of WPL 2024 will see Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
UPW along with MI and DC was the only other team who made it to the qualifying stages of WPL 2023, which saw UP Warriorz getting knocked out in the eliminator.
RCB on the other hand could only manage to win two out of the eight games which saw them end the tournament in fourth place, one above Gujarat Giants.
Both these teams will look forward to this campaign with renewed optimism of doing better than the previous outing. So here's all you need to know about Match 2 of WPL 2024.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz: Match Date and Time
Match 2 of WPL 2024 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 PM IST. This match will be played on RCB's home turf - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz: H2H Record
Matches played: 2
RCB won: 1
UP Warriorz won: 1
Both these teams have met each other twice in the inaugural season of WPL last year. UP Warriorz hammered RCB in match 8 of the WPL 2023 by winning the match by 10 wickets. Batting first RCB were bundled out for 138 runs inside 20 overs, Sophie Ecclestone was the chief destroyer of the RCB batting line-up by bagging four wickets in three overs for just 13 runs. She was well supported by Deepti Sharma who snatched three wickets for 26 runs. In reply, RCB had no response to UPW's captain Alyssa Healy who scored a swashbuckling 96 runs off just 47 balls which saw them win the match by 10 wickets with seven overs to spare.
RCB had their revenge when these two sides met again in match 13 of WPL 2023 which saw Smriti Mandana's side win the match by five wickets. This time it was RCB that bundled out UPW inside 20 overs for 135 runs, thanks to accurate bowling by Perry and Devine who bagged three and two wickets respectively. In reply, RCB had a shaky start and were reduced to 60-4 in 9 overs, but a 60-run stand between Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh ensured RCB eventually won the game comfortably with two overs to spare.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming
The Women’s Premier League match between RCB and UPW will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Live Telecast
The Women’s Premier League match between RCB and UPW will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Probable XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Likely Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Chamari Athapaththu, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Squad Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Poonam Khemnar