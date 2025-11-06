RCB Officially Up For Sale; Process To Be Completed By March 2026 Amid Adar Poonawalla Rumours

Diageo, the parent company of United Spirits, has officially put Royal Challengers Bengaluru up for sale, six months after the team secured the first ever Indian Premier League title.

In an exchange filing sent to the exchanges on Wednesday, Diageo's Indian subsidiary, United Spirits Ltd. (USL), announced it is initiating a "Strategic Review" of its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL). The company expects the process to conclude by March 31, 2026.

It must be noted that RCSPL owns both the IPL 2025 champion Men's team and the Women's team, which won the 2024 Women's IPL championship.

Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director & CEO of United Spirits, described RCB as a "valuable and strategic asset" but is non-core to the company's alcobev business.