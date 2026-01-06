RCB At WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Schedule, Squad, Captain, Players To Watch And More
The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off on Jan. 9. Two-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
For RCB, the match represents a chance to bounce back from their disappointing performance in the tournament last year. The 2024 title winners won just three of their eight matches and failed to qualify for the knockouts after five straight defeats.
While RCB are gearing up to begin the new season on a positive note, the road ahead might not be so easy. Ellyse Perry, who was retained by the team this season, withdrew due to personal reasons. The highest run-scorer and fourth-highest wicket-taker in the WPL, Perry’s absence will be keenly felt in the squad. Sayali Satghare replaces her.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have several all-rounders in the team with Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris and Radha Yadav giving them a boost. They have a terrific bowling unit, with three new-ball options. Radah Yadav and Shreyanka Patil will lead the spin attack, with Harris pitching in as well.
The franchise also has a handy middle-overs seamer in de Klerk. However, apart from Mandahana, RCB do not have a seasoned top-order batter. It will be interesting to see how Dayalan and Naik perform.
Here is everything you need to know about Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL 2026.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad WPL 2026
Batters: Smriti Mandhana (C), Georgia Voll
Wicket Keepers: Richa Ghosh (WK), Prathyoosha Kumar (WK)
All-rounders: Gautami Naik, Nadine de Klerk, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Grace Harris, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
Bowlers: Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith
RCB WPL 2026: List Of Retained Players
Smriti Mandhana
Ellyse Perry (later withdrew due to personal reasons)
Richa Ghosh
Shreyanka Patil
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Full WPL 2026 Schedule
Who is the Captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2026?
Smriti Mandhana is the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for WPL 2026.
Who is the Coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2026?
Malolan Rangarajan is the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for WPL 2026.
Who is the batting coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2026?
RX Muralidhar is the batting coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2026.
Who is the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2026?
Anya Shrubsole is the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in WPL 2026.