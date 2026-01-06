RCB At WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Schedule, Squad, Captain, Players To Watch And More

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off on Jan. 9. Two-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

For RCB, the match represents a chance to bounce back from their disappointing performance in the tournament last year. The 2024 title winners won just three of their eight matches and failed to qualify for the knockouts after five straight defeats.

While RCB are gearing up to begin the new season on a positive note, the road ahead might not be so easy. Ellyse Perry, who was retained by the team this season, withdrew due to personal reasons. The highest run-scorer and fourth-highest wicket-taker in the WPL, Perry’s absence will be keenly felt in the squad. Sayali Satghare replaces her.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have several all-rounders in the team with Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris and Radha Yadav giving them a boost. They have a terrific bowling unit, with three new-ball options. Radah Yadav and Shreyanka Patil will lead the spin attack, with Harris pitching in as well.