RCB Announces New Initiative Ending 3-Month Social Media Hiatus After Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede
RCB has broken its three-month silence following the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, pledging to heal with fans through its initiative, RCB Cares.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has broken its three-month silence on social media, addressing the fans with a post on Aug. 28. The franchise, which lifted its maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on June 3, had gone into a sabbatical following the stampede tragedy that claimed 11 lives and left nearly 50 injured during their title celebration event at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
In its post, RCB directly addressed its fan base, popularly known as the ‘12th Man Army’.
“It’s been close to three months since we last posted here. The silence wasn’t an absence. It was grief,” the statement read, adding that June 4, the day of the tragedy, had “changed everything” for the franchise.
The message acknowledged the community’s pain, stating that the pause was a deliberate act of respect and reflection. “That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space. In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning,” it said.
As part of its response, RCB announced the launch of a new initiative titled “RCB Cares,” which the franchise described as “a platform for meaningful action shaped by our community and fans.” The post underlined that the initiative was born “out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans.”
'RCB Cares'
While details of the programme are yet to be revealed, the message suggests that the effort will extend beyond symbolic gestures, seeking to channel the grief of the past months into long-term support and engagement with the fan community.
Significantly, the franchise clarified that its return to social media was not for celebratory purposes. “We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care. To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka,” the statement added.
In conclusion, the post reaffirmed the team’s commitment, saying, “RCB Cares. And we always will.”
Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you!— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2025
ððâð ð¯ð²ð²ð» ð°ð¹ð¼ðð² ðð¼ ððµð¿ð²ð² ðºð¼ð»ððµð ðð¶ð»ð°ð² ðð² ð¹ð®ðð ð½ð¼ððð²ð± ðµð²ð¿ð².
The Silence wasnât Absence. It was Grief.
This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that youâ¦ pic.twitter.com/g0lOXAuYbd
On June 4, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had planned a gathering to celebrate its long-awaited IPL triumph with supporters. But then it found itself at the centre of criticism after the poorly managed event descended into chaos. Amid the grief and legal scrutiny that followed the stampede incident at the stadium, RCB refrained from online activity, only returning on Aug. 28 to explain its absence and outline its next steps.