RCB Announces New Initiative Ending 3-Month Social Media Hiatus After Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has broken its three-month silence on social media, addressing the fans with a post on Aug. 28. The franchise, which lifted its maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy on June 3, had gone into a sabbatical following the stampede tragedy that claimed 11 lives and left nearly 50 injured during their title celebration event at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In its post, RCB directly addressed its fan base, popularly known as the ‘12th Man Army’.

“It’s been close to three months since we last posted here. The silence wasn’t an absence. It was grief,” the statement read, adding that June 4, the day of the tragedy, had “changed everything” for the franchise.

The message acknowledged the community’s pain, stating that the pause was a deliberate act of respect and reflection. “That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space. In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning,” it said.

As part of its response, RCB announced the launch of a new initiative titled “RCB Cares,” which the franchise described as “a platform for meaningful action shaped by our community and fans.” The post underlined that the initiative was born “out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans.”