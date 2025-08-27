Business NewsSportsRavichandra Ashwin Announces Retirement From IPL
Ravichandra Ashwin Announces Retirement From IPL

Ashwin's IPL retirement comes on the back of his December 2024 retirement from international cricket.

27 Aug 2025, 12:19 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ashwin's IPL retirement comes on the back of his December 2024 retirement from international cricket (Image: PTI)</p></div>
Ashwin's IPL retirement comes on the back of his December 2024 retirement from international cricket (Image: PTI)
Regarded as one of the most influential spinners in Indian cricket, Ravichandra Ashwin has officially announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-arm off spinner announced the decision via social media post, thanking BCCI and the IPL teams he has played for over the years.

Ashwin's IPL retirement comes on the back of his December 2024 retirement from international cricket.

Ashwin first featured in the IPL back in 2009 with Chennai Super Kings. Since then, he featured in 221 IPL matches and won two IPL titles with CSK.

