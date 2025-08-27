Ravichandra Ashwin Announces Retirement From IPL
Ashwin's IPL retirement comes on the back of his December 2024 retirement from international cricket.
Regarded as one of the most influential spinners in Indian cricket, Ravichandra Ashwin has officially announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The right-arm off spinner announced the decision via social media post, thanking BCCI and the IPL teams he has played for over the years.
Special day and hence a special beginning.— Ashwin ð®ð³ (@ashwinravi99) August 27, 2025
They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins todayð¤.
Would like to thank all the franchisees for all theâ¦
Ashwin first featured in the IPL back in 2009 with Chennai Super Kings. Since then, he featured in 221 IPL matches and won two IPL titles with CSK.