Randhir Singh Becomes First Indian To Be Elected Olympic Council Of Asia President
Singh's election was unanimous and his tenure will run from 2024 till 2028.

08 Sep 2024, 01:08 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Raja Randhir Singh, Deputy Director General Vinod Kumar Tiwari, and Asian Games gold medalist &amp; IOA President P.T. Usha (Source: Olympic Council of Asia)</p></div>
Raja Randhir Singh, Deputy Director General Vinod Kumar Tiwari, and Asian Games gold medalist & IOA President P.T. Usha (Source: Olympic Council of Asia)

Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh on Sunday became the first Indian to be elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia during the 44th General Assembly of the continental body in New Delhi.

A five-time Olympic shooter, Singh was the lone eligible candidate for the OCA president's post. His tenure will run from 2024 till 2028, and his election was unanimous.

The 77-year-old Singh has been the OCA acting president since 2021, filling in for Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who was handed a 15-year ban from sports administration in May this year over ethics breaches.

Singh, who held different administrative posts in Indian and Asian sports bodies, was officially named OCA president in the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia.

He hails from Patiala in Punjab and belongs to a family of sportspersons.

His uncle, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, played Test cricket for India and was an IOC member. His father Bhalindra Singh, also a first-class cricketer, was an IOC Member between 1947 and 1992.

Singh was also a member of the IOC between 2001 and 2014, after which he continued as the honourary member of the global sports body.

