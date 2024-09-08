Randhir Singh Becomes First Indian To Be Elected Olympic Council Of Asia President

Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh on Sunday became the first Indian to be elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia during the 44th General Assembly of the continental body in New Delhi.

A five-time Olympic shooter, Singh was the lone eligible candidate for the OCA president's post. His tenure will run from 2024 till 2028, and his election was unanimous.

The 77-year-old Singh has been the OCA acting president since 2021, filling in for Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who was handed a 15-year ban from sports administration in May this year over ethics breaches.