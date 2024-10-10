Rafael Nadal Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday in a post on social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

Nadal announced that his last tournament will be him representing Spain in the Davis Cup Finals.

"I think I've come full circle," the tennis icon said. "Since one of my great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup finals in Sevilla in 2004."

His post carried a short video where he mentioned his advancing age and his subsequent decline in his ability to play tennis to his satisfaction in the past two years as reasons for stepping away from tennis.

"It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But, in this life, everything has a beginning and an end," the tennis veteran said.

He stated that he believed that it was time to end a career that he found to be "long and much more successful than he could have ever imagined."

Nadal thanked the entire tennis industry, including his long-time colleagues and singled out his great rivals for his appreciation, thanking them for some of the most memorable moments of his life.

He also expressed his grattitude to his team, whom he credits with having supported him when he had a vital need of it.

"We have lived so much, together that it is hard to explain," Nadal said.