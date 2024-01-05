R Vaishali, Gukesh Dommaraju Listed In 2023 Chess.com Awards Winners
Relive the best games, moves, and creators that captivated over 16,000 voters in a thrilling year for chess.
The year 2023 was a thrilling one for the chess world, with intense battles fought both online and over the board. R Praggnanandhaa's sister R Vaishali, Gukesh Dommaraju were the Indians listed on 2023 World Chess.com winners.
Over 16,000 voters chose the best games, moves, creator in 2023 Let's take a look at the champions who reigned supreme in 2023.
Player Of The Year - Magnus Carlsen
This is the third time in four years that Magnus Carlsen has won this award. The top-ranked chess player in the world won in speed chess, securing victory in the 2023 Champions Chess Tour by finishing first in three CCT events, two Grand Chess Tour events, and the 2023 Speed Chess Championship. Carlsen has also won the 2023 FIDE World Cup, the only title previously missing from his impressive collection.
Woman Player Of The Year - Vaishali Rameshbabu
R Vaishali earned her third GM norm in the 2023 Qatar Masters and went undefeated to win the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss. This year, she crossed the 2500 rating mark after winning the IV El Llobregat Open which is the last requirement she needed to attain the GM title.
Creator Of The Year - Levy Rozman
Levy Rozman is a well-known chess player, streamer, and content creator. He provides chess commentary and educational content. Rozman has gained popularity for his engaging teaching style. His content often includes chess tutorials, game analysis, and commentary on professional chess matches. He also won Commentator of the Year award.
Game Of The Year - Wesley So vs Magnus Carlsen
In the Wesley So vs Magnus Carlsen game, So displayed courage against Carlsen, initiating a bold and unexpected sacrificial strategy despite the computer analysis not favouring this approach. At the end of the match, it was So who won, earning the honour of having his victory named the Game of the Year.
Move Of The Year - 40.Rxc5+!! in Carlsen vs. Nakamura
The move of the year was Magnus Carlsen vs. Hikaru Nakamura match. In a thrilling climax to the Speed Chess Championship, Magnus Carlsen executed a move in the final game that started with the move 40.Rxc5+!! This first of two rook sacrifices initiated a checkmating sequence that clinched the 2023 SCC title for him.
Rising Star Of The Year - Gukesh Dommaraju
In September 2023, GM Gukesh Dommaraju achieved a milestone by reaching a peak rating of 2758. This achievement placed him as the eighth-strongest player globally. This marked the first instance in 37 years where a player surpassed the ratings of the renowned GM Viswanathan Anand, becoming the highest-rated player in India. His extraordinary performances throughout the year earned him the accolade of "Rising Star of the Year" in 2023.
ChessKid Of The Year - Tani Adewumi
Nigerian-born kid Tani Adewumi's journey once again captured the attention of the media when he played a game of chess against Roger Federer. Simultaneously, he triumphed in a chess match against a group of students from a prestigious university like Harvard, devoted time to his charitable foundation, and participated in various chess tournaments.
Chessable Course Of The Year - The GothamChess 1. e4 Repertoire
"The GothamChess 1. e4 Repertoire" by Levy Rozman won the Chessable Course of the Year award.
Book Of The Year - How to Win at Chess
Levy Rozman's book "How to Win at Chess" was elected his work the Book of the Year.