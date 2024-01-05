R Vaishali, Gukesh Dommaraju Listed In 2023 Chess.com Awards Winners

The year 2023 was a thrilling one for the chess world, with intense battles fought both online and over the board. R Praggnanandhaa's sister R Vaishali, Gukesh Dommaraju were the Indians listed on 2023 World Chess.com winners.

Over 16,000 voters chose the best games, moves, creator in 2023 Let's take a look at the champions who reigned supreme in 2023.