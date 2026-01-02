R Ashwin Unsure About Future Of ODIs Following 2027 World Cup
Ashwin believes frequent World Cups and the rise of T20 leagues are hurting the format’s relevance.
Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed doubts over the future of ODI cricket beyond the 2027 World Cup.
The former CSK and RR off spinner argued the format may struggle to remain relevant, especially once stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma step away from the game, potentially diminishing its appeal among fans.
"I am not sure about future of ODI after 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following Vijay Hazare Trophy but the manner in which I followed SMAT, I am finding slightly difficult to follow," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.
This season has been overwhelmingly skewed in favour of the bat, with run-fests becoming routine and a string of unflattering bowling records falling across multiple matches.
"Also, we need to know what the audience wants to watch. I feel Test cricket still has space but ODI cricket, I truly feel (it) doesn't have the space," Ashwin added.
"Look, Rohit and Virat came back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals but at times these players (Ro-Ko) need to come back to make the game relevant"
Kohli and Rohit appeared in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy after more than a decade. The duo marked the return to India's premium domestic 50-over format by hitting a century each.
Ashwin, who finishes his career as India's second highest wicket-taker across formats, believes that ever-expanding T20 leagues is shrinking the space for 50-over cricket.
In the video Ashwin reminisced of an era when MS Dhoni used to play ODIs. He believed that was there was a time when the ODIs used to be amazing.
"One-day cricket, once upon a time, was an amazing format because it gave a player like MS Dhoni who (would) take singles for 10-15 overs before he went berserk at the end." Ashwin recalled.
"You don't have players like that (Dhoni) anymore and there isn't any requirement to play like that, as you are playing with two new balls and five fielders inside circle" Ashwin, said analyzing how the ODIs are played these days.
Ashwin also expressed his dissatisfaction with the International Cricket Council for staging too many World Cups. According to him, hosting a World Cup almost every year is diluting the prestige and significance traditionally associated with the tournament. He suggested that ICC should take a leaf out of FIFA's book.
"ICC needs to see how they are conducting these World Cups. Every year, there is an ICC tournament for revenue generation pattern, but then look at how FIFA is doing it. There are leagues (EPL, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga) happening and they do their World Cup once in every four years. The World Cup is having value as its a marquee tournament. Too many bilaterals, too many formats, too many World Cups, so it's little bit of an overkill" Ashwin said.
Currently, the ICC organises a T20 World Cup every two years and a 50-over World Cup every four years for men and women.