R Ashwin Unsure About Future Of ODIs Following 2027 World Cup

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed doubts over the future of ODI cricket beyond the 2027 World Cup.

The former CSK and RR off spinner argued the format may struggle to remain relevant, especially once stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma step away from the game, potentially diminishing its appeal among fans.

"I am not sure about future of ODI after 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following Vijay Hazare Trophy but the manner in which I followed SMAT, I am finding slightly difficult to follow," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

This season has been overwhelmingly skewed in favour of the bat, with run-fests becoming routine and a string of unflattering bowling records falling across multiple matches.