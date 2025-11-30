Qatar GP 2025: IST Timings, How And Where To Watch F1 Race Online

Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit is set to host the penultimate race of the 2025 season, presenting the earliest chance to name the Drivers’ World Champion. Following an eventful Las Vegas race, the title fight has intensified significantly, while various other narratives unfold as the championship arrives in Qatar.

Norris could wrap up the world championship at the Qatar Grand Prix if he outscores his immediate rival, Piastri, by four points. If Norris wins the Qatar GP, he will claim the world title, regardless of where Piastri and Verstappen finish. Piastri, who won the Sprint, cut the lead by 2 points after Norris finished third. Verstappen meanwhile fell further adrift after coming fourth and is now 25 points behind Championship leader Norris.

Verstappen’s Las Vegas victory ensured the title race remained a three-way duel into Qatar, which saw both McLarens disqualified due to a technical violation.