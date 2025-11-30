Qatar GP 2025: IST Timings, How And Where To Watch F1 Race Online

Business NewsSportsQatar GP 2025: IST Timings, How And Where To Watch F1 Race Online
Norris will be the F1 world champion if he is 26 points or more ahead of Piastri after the Qatar GP.

30 Nov 2025, 08:42 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Qatar GP 2025
image: X/F1
Qatar’s Lusail International Circuit is set to host the penultimate race of the 2025 season, presenting the earliest chance to name the Drivers’ World Champion. Following an eventful Las Vegas race, the title fight has intensified significantly, while various other narratives unfold as the championship arrives in Qatar.

Norris could wrap up the world championship at the Qatar Grand Prix if he outscores his immediate rival, Piastri, by four points. If Norris wins the Qatar GP, he will claim the world title, regardless of where Piastri and Verstappen finish. Piastri, who won the Sprint, cut the lead by 2 points after Norris finished third. Verstappen meanwhile fell further adrift after coming fourth and is now 25 points behind Championship leader Norris.

Verstappen’s Las Vegas victory ensured the title race remained a three-way duel into Qatar, which saw both McLarens disqualified due to a technical violation.

Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Main Race Timings

All the timings provided below are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Sunday, November 30: The Qatar Grand Prix 2025 will start at 9:30 p.m.

Qatar Grand Prix 2025: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Qatar Grand Prix on the Fancode app and website. Live action will also be available via the TATA Play Fan Code sports channel on TV.

Qatar GP 2025: Starting Grid

Qatar GP Pole-Sitters

  • 2025 – Oscar Paistri (McLaren)

  • 2024 – George Russell (Mercedes)

  • 2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Qatar GP Winners

  • 2024 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2023 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Qatar Grand Prix: Statistics

Here are important statistics for the Qatar Grand Prix:

  • Lap distance: 5.419 km

  • Total distance: 308.611 km (57 laps)

  • 2024 sprint winner: Oscar Piastri (Australia) McLaren

  • 2024 pole position: 1:20:575, George Russell (Britain) Mercedes

  • 2024 winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

  • Race fastest lap: 1:22.384, Lando Norris (Britain) McLaren, 2024

